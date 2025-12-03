37°
Latest Weather Blog
Holiday train makes stop in Gonzales on Tuesday night
GONZALES - The Canadian Pacific Kansas City holiday train made a stop in Gonzales on Tuesday night.
Plenty of families lined the tracks along East Ascension Street to watch live performances from country music stars Dylan Marlowe and Emily Ann Roberts.
Organizers also collected canned goods to support Heaven's Care, a non-profit that provides resources for the homeless.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRAF awards 19 nonprofits with $300,000 in grant money aimed to improve...
-
Port Allen Police investigating after person struck with beer bottle during bar...
-
Man's car catches fire on way to work, quickly extinguished by Morgan...
-
Statewide panel looks for ways to protect college students from misuse of...
-
Lamar Dixon hosts annual Christmas celebration for senior citizens
Sports Video
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...
-
U-High Cubs preparing for state semifinal appearance
-
Kiffin takes over "elite" LSU program; pledges a return to greatness