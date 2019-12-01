Holiday traffic keeps travelers in BR longer than they'd like

BATON ROUGE – The Thanksgiving holiday has come to an end. Mix that with a big weekend for college football means traffic Sunday morning and throughout the afternoon was slow going.

Dec. 1st is one of the biggest travel days of the year. Baton Rouge Police are aware of this so staffed ten extra officers along the interstate to ease congestion.

The gridlock only affected westbound lanes. Many were either heading back home after visiting family in the capital area, heading to Texas after the LSU, Texas A&M game or coming back from New Orleans after the Bayou Classic.

“I'm thinking that I should have gotten up and left at 6 am this morning instead of sleeping in,” said Gabriel Sausnock who was in town to see the Tigers play. She says traffic looked a lot better coming in. “It was heavy coming from Texas to Louisiana but just coming over the bridge is the only place we ever got stopped.”

At one point, traffic backed up for 13 miles making some travelers stick around before taking off.

“Hopefully it will be cleared out by the time we get back on the road,” said Collin Brewer heading back home to Mississippi. “It seems like traffic is at a standstill. It’s really congested.”