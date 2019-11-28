65°
Latest Weather Blog
Holiday stress: Amazon, others under gun for 1-day delivery
NEW YORK (AP) - This year, holiday stress may take on a whole new meaning for online retailers.
Amazon, Walmart and others have promised to deliver more of their orders within 24 hours of customers clicking on "Buy."
The coming weeks will be the first test of whether they can make that happen during the busy holiday shopping season, when onslaughts of orders and bad weather can lay waste to even the best delivery plans.
It's an expensive feat that requires not just additional planes and vehicles, but more workers and reams of data to help retailers prepare and predict what shoppers may buy.
And the stakes to deliver on time are high. A late package can damage a retailer's reputation, since shoppers tend to blame them, even if the late arrival is the fault of the delivery company.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Revenge not the focus for LSU as Aggies come to town
-
Expect extra police patrols on BR interstate system Sunday
-
Marine, scout leader center of large child porn case in Livingston Parish
-
Incredible video shows train plowing into stalled semi truck in Iberville Parish
-
Volunteers work tirelessly to provide charitable Thanksgiving feast