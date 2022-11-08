82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Holden man killed in East Feliciana crash early Tuesday morning

55 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, November 08 2022 Nov 8, 2022 November 08, 2022 9:55 AM November 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ETHEL - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash early Tuesday morning that left a man dead. 

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday on LA-19 near LA-10 in East Feliciana Parish. An investigation into the crash found that Brandon Martin, 36, tried to pass another vehicle, veered off the road, and hit a driveway. When Martin's car hit the driveway, it ramped into the air and hit a pole before landing upside-down. 

Trending News

State police found that though Martin was properly restrained, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days