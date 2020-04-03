78°
Hobby Lobby closes all stores, furloughs most employees

Friday, April 03 2020
Hobby Lobby is temporarily closing all stores in response to COVID-19 pandemic after reopening despite stay-at-home orders across the country.

The remainder of the stores will be closed and nearly all store employees will be furloughed without pay, effective Friday, April 3 at 8 p.m., according to a statement on the store's website

The company said they understand customers relied on their stores for essential products including materials to make protective equipment, such as face masks, educational supplies for the countless parents who are now educating their children from home, and the thousands of small arts and crafts businesses.

"Over the past several weeks, we implemented several best practices to provide a safer shopping environment, including the installation of physical barriers between customers and cashiers, enhanced cleaning, and the enforcement of social distancing measures."

Prepared to reopen stores when the "current situation improves," the store says they will do so responsibly.

"Until then, we pray for those affected by the virus, protection for the health care professionals caring for the sick, economic security for all impacted businesses and employees, and wisdom for our leaders."

