HOA hoping to net $800K to turn tennis courts into homes in BR neighborhood
BATON ROUGE – A quiet, upscale enclave is hoping to net nearly $1,000,000 by selling and possibly subdividing its tennis courts.
The courts in the Walden subdivision were listed Friday for $800,000. According to a Realtor.com listing, the property is just shy of 1.5 acres and is a “huge opportunity” for someone to subdivide.
Homes in the area – a community of a handful of houses on Baird Drive, Thoreau Drive and Harts Mill Lane lining private lakes – are selling between $599,000 and $1.3 million.
The property listed for sale is owned by the Walden Homeowners Association, according to property records.
