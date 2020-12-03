68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

HIV testing down at Louisiana clinic during pandemic

2 hours 27 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, December 03 2020 Dec 3, 2020 December 03, 2020 1:05 PM December 03, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A health care worker and an academic in Louisiana are warning that testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections is being neglected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joseph Olsen, an HIV testing manager at a clinic in New Orleans, told a news outlet on Wednesday that the clinic has done 2,000 HIV tests since the pandemic began. Before the virus outbreak, he said the clinic usually did up to 12,000 tests in a year.

“Coronavirus parallels HIV. They do not care who you are, they just do what viruses do and spread,” Olsen said.

Some HIV testing sites have closed as clinics shifted to telemedicine during the pandemic, said Meredith Clement, a professor at Louisiana State University’s Health Sciences Center.

Olsen said his clinic, Crescent Care, has increased at-home testing kits and is offering walk-up testing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days