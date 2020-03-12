Latest Weather Blog
Hit series, 'Riverdale' suspends filming as one of its production staff 'receives medical evaluation'
VANCOUVER, CANADA - Hollywood continues to reel in response to the spread of novel coronavirus.
Variety reports that production of the Vancouver-based series 'Riverdale' has been suspended after a member of the production came into contact with someone who recently tested positive for the virus.
A Warner Bros. Television spokesperson said, "We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.”
“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."
“Out of an abundance of caution, production on ‘Riverdale’ is currently suspended.”
Riverdale is only one of many popular television/streamed shows that producers have decided to suspend or adjust the production of due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
In an attempt to ward off the spread of novel coronavirus among actors and production staff, hit Late Night shows and several reality shows have postponed production or chosen to film without audiences present.
At this time, more than 1,000 people in the United States are suffering from COVID-19 and the CDC reports that 29 people in the U.S. have been killed by the virus.
