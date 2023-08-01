83°
Latest Weather Blog
Hit and run kills two in crash on I-12 eastbound in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Officials are seeking information on a hit-and-run that killed two people on I-12 eastbound near LA Hwy 445 Friday morning.
Chandler Garcia, 21, and John Russo Jr, 23, of Bay St. Louis, MS, were pronounced dead on the scene.
According to police, Russo's 2008 Ford F-250 struck the back of the second vehicle, causing it to travel off the road to the right and overturn. Police do not have any information on the second vehicle or who drove it.
Trending News
Troopers ask that anyone with any information regarding this crash please contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250, or their local law enforcement agency.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central Police Department to patrol BREC's Frenchtown Conservation Area after drowning last...
-
'It's not fair:' Two Gonzales towing companies file lawsuit against city after...
-
New state laws going into effect Tuesday - See what the legislature...
-
2,400 still without power amid storm cleanup - Latest from Entergy here
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Attorneys say officials 'gaslit' public with falsehoods in Madison Brooks...