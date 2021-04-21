Latest Weather Blog
Hit and run driver crashes into gas station pump, setting it ablaze early Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle reportedly crashed into a gas pump at a Baton Rouge gas station, causing a fire to break out at the pump on Wednesday morning.
According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, first responders were summoned to a gas station near Beechwood Drive and Evangeline Street to extinguish the blaze.
The April 21 collision and ensuing fire occurred sometime before 6 a.m., and officials say the driver fled.
The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m.
Authorities are classifying the incident as a hit and run, and say it remains under investigation.
They add that surveillance footage showed a light-colored SUV hit the pump, back up, and immediately drive away. Police say the vehicle appeared to be silver, but this cannot be confirmed.
Anyone with information related to the hit and run is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police at 225-389-2000 or crime stoppers 225-344-7867.
