Hit-and-run driver allegedly returns to crash site to torch vehicle in NOLA's Treme neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS - A popular New Orleans neighborhood became the scene of an odd hit-and-run incident Friday; WWL-TV reports that after plowing into a parked vehicle and then fleeing on foot, a hit-and-run driver returned to the scene of the crash to set fire to the very vehicle they'd been driving.

Video surveillance captured footage of the entire incident, showing a white truck crashing into the back of a black SUV parked in the 2500 block of Tremé's Dumaine Street.

The driver of the truck then ditches the vehicle and runs away on foot.

Hours later, a person who appears to be the driver of the truck returns to the crash site and sets the truck on fire.

WWL-TV reports that the New Orleans Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze and no one was hurt during the incident.

But at least one area resident is upset, claiming it took authorities nearly three hours to arrive after they were called regarding the incident.

The resident told WWL-TV police said the delay stemmed from the fact that the call was never elevated from a hit-and-run to an arson call.

The New Orleans Police Department says the incident remains under investigation and that police are working with fire officials to solve the case.