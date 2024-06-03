Hit-and-run crash victim's car totaled at dangerous intersection; family looking for justice

DENHAM SPRINGS — The parents of a 17-year-old girl whose car was totaled in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend are looking for justice.

The Friday crash happened at the intersection of Arnold Road and Clinton Allen Road in Denham Springs. Isabella Duncan says she was extra careful while driving because the roads were slick.

"It just rained so the roads were super wet. So you have to be more cautious, but this road you have to really turn into it so I knew I had to slow down more," Duncan said.

Duncan said she was blindsided when the driver of a black Nissan 350z hit her car from behind. Cameras at a nearby auto shop were not working that day, but Duncan was able to record a video before the other driver sped off.

"My first instinct was to just start videoing because you gotta catch whatever you can. Because people will say well I was in the wrong, but I know I wasn't," Duncan said.

Now, her first car which she saved up thousands of dollars for is totaled. She hopes the other driver who hit her will come forward.

"I'd really just like for him to pay for the damages and admit for what he did because now we have to pay for it. And being 17-years-old, it's not fun," Duncan said.

The owner of Ed's Automotive, Ed Wattigney, says crashes happen frequently at that corner. He has recorded several accidents with his surveillance cameras over the years.

"I've seen broken femurs, I've seen upside-down vehicles. Actually, my sign is gone right now because a truck actually went upside down on my sign," Wattigney said.

Wattigney attributes many of the crashes he's seen to impatient drivers, speeding and not obeying the stop sign on Clinton Allen Rd. On Monday, WBRZ cameras recorded three drivers consecutively running the stop sign.

He hopes that, in the future, a caution light or a speed limit reduction will be implemented to make the intersection safer.

No arrests have been made in the Friday hit-and-run.