Hit and run at Florida Boulevard at 22nd Street early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Monday (Dec. 14) morning, a hit and run crash occurred at Florida Boulevard and N. 22nd Street, officials say.
The crash occurred shortly before 6:45 a.m.
At this time, additional information related to the incident is unknown.
This is a developing situation, for continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
