Hit and run at Florida Boulevard at 22nd Street early Monday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday (Dec. 14) morning, a hit and run crash occurred at Florida Boulevard and N. 22nd Street, officials say. 

The crash occurred shortly before 6:45 a.m.

At this time, additional information related to the incident is unknown.

This is a developing situation, for continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

