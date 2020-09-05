History-making female Marine laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

Photo: Lance Cpl. Damon Mclean/U.S. Marine Corps

WASHINGTON - The first female Marine to retire from the U.S. Marine Corps was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday.

Catherine G. Murray, who passed away last month at the age of 100, enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves in 1943 after hearing President Franklin D. Roosevelt announce the Pearl Harbor attack over the radio. She transferred to active duty five years later.

Her first assignment was as a motor transport Marine during World War II. After the war, she was one of the first female Marines transferred to Hawaii.

During her service, Murray was a fierce advocate for women, once standing up to two colonels after she felt they were not giving female Marines enough credit, according to her YouTube channel.

Just now, the first female Marine to retire from the Corps was laid to rest at @ArlingtonNatl.



Master Sgt. Catherine G. Murray enlisted during WWII in 1943 and served honorably for 20 years. Murray lived to be 100 and passed away peacefully last month.



Semper Fidelis, Marine. pic.twitter.com/3PsHtNwmoB — U.S. Marines (@USMC) January 23, 2018

In 1962, Murray was the first woman to retire from the Corps, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant.

Even after her retirement, Murray continued to serve her country, becoming the first enlisted woman to join the Fleet Marine Reserves where she served until 1972.

Murray passed away December 20, 2017.