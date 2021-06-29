Historically black school: curators master's degree in works

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A historically black university in New Orleans is working to create a new graduate program for museum and gallery professionals.

Xavier University of Louisiana says the Helis Foundation provided a grant to develop a master's degree in curatorial practice and exhibition management.

The foundation's managing director, Jessie Schott Haynes, says people of color have been underrepresented in museum fields, and increasing diversity among curators will bring new ideas and engagement with art.

The news release says Xavier has an established collections management department and emerging gallery space.

The university's director of African American and diaspora studies, Dr. Sarah Clunis, and art professor Ron Bechet will lead development of the program.