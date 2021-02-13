Historic Spanish Town parade rolls through in reverse for the first time

BATON ROUGE - Due to the pandemic, folks in Spanish Town shifted gears and held their annual Mardis Gras parade in reverse.



Drivers rolled through the streets in vehicles that were decorated in beads and flamingo pink.



The parade is a little different this year because for the first time in more than 40 years there are no floats. In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, krewes have had to adjust.



"Instead of thousands of people lining up and down the street, due to COVID you have people driving through the neighborhood," said resident, Jeff Gober. "There's a lot of houses that have been decorated. Our theme this year is called Pretty in Pink."



More than two dozen homes showcased their Mardi Gras spirit with flamingos and pink decor competing against one another.



From the comfort of their cars, folks drove by to vote on their fan favorite.



Neighbors, Jeff and Jamie Gober, decked out their home looking to win that top spot.



"It's just for fun and it's something to do to make the best of this year," said Jamie Gober.



Even though there were no floats this year, the ultimate win for many is still being able to safely celebrate Mardis Gras.



Voting is open to everyone and will conclude at 8 a.m. Ash Wednesday.



Click the link to vote here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DWR5WDG