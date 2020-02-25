Historic New Roads Mardi Gras celebration draws in thousands

NEW ROADS – Every year, the Mardi Gras festivities in New Roads attract tens of thousands of people. Two parades roll back-to-back in the heart of the city for a celebration that has been going on for nearly a century.

“This has been an annual family tradition since we were young kids,” Jim Bello said.

Bello and his family return to the same spot every year before the Community Center Carnival Parade rolls. They come prepared, parking an RV along the parade route.

“It’s kind of gotten a little bit bigger every year. Obviously now we can put the RV up, but prior to that it was every year. And we always looked forward to Mardi Gras,” Bello said.

With the party lasting all day, cooking on Fat Tuesday is a must.

“We brought chicken, sausage, deer sausage, hot dogs, hamburgers and boudin,” Gerard Lacour said.

Lacour has been attending the parade since 1993.



“New Roads is a great family town. It’s a great family parade. It’s kind of what old America was. Everyone comes here to retire and enjoy the area that is safe,” Lacour said. “It’s a great community.”

The 98th annual Community Center Carnival Parade rolled at 11 a.m. It's the second oldest Mardi Gras Day celebration in the state.