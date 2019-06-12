Historic Buddy Guy marker stolen in Pointe Coupee Parish

Photo: Ed Chandler via Facebook

LETTSWORTH - A sign honoring Louisiana blues legend Buddy Guy was hit by a car and then stolen.

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Tourism, the marker was taken after it was hit by a car that went off LA 1 Saturday, May 11. Officials say the wreck knocked the sign loose from its cement-mounted post, and it was seen on the ground the day of the accident.

The marker has since disappeared and is now being sought by the tourism department.

Guy, who is 82, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

Anyone with information on the sign's whereabouts is asked to call (225) 638-3998.