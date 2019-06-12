82°
Latest Weather Blog
Historic Buddy Guy marker stolen in Pointe Coupee Parish
LETTSWORTH - A sign honoring Louisiana blues legend Buddy Guy was hit by a car and then stolen.
According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Tourism, the marker was taken after it was hit by a car that went off LA 1 Saturday, May 11. Officials say the wreck knocked the sign loose from its cement-mounted post, and it was seen on the ground the day of the accident.
The marker has since disappeared and is now being sought by the tourism department.
Guy, who is 82, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.
Anyone with information on the sign's whereabouts is asked to call (225) 638-3998.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former OLOL Foundation head arrives at court for first hearing in embezzlement...
-
John Paul Funes arrives at court for first hearing in embezzlement case
-
La. Congressman Steve Scalise thanks law enforcement on second anniversary of shooting
-
Police say over $500k in jewels stolen in Jared heist last month
-
Garbage collector holds up middle finger toward disgruntled customer
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field