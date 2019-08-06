82°
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton writing book on 'Gutsy Women'

44 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 August 06, 2019 7:25 AM August 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Hill

NEW YORK (AP) - Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are teaming up for "The Book of Gutsy Women," honoring everyone from scientist Marie Curie to climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that the book will come out Oct. 1. It's the first time the former secretary of state and presidential candidate has written a book with her daughter.

Each has published several previous books, including Hillary's "What Happened" and Chelsea's "She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World." Hillary says in a statement that "Gutsy Women" was a "continuation" of conversations she has with her daughter.

Chelsea added that the women in their book were defined by a "fierce optimism" that they could make a difference.

