84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton writing book on 'Gutsy Women'

1 hour 52 minutes ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 August 06, 2019 7:25 AM August 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Hill

NEW YORK (AP) - Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are teaming up for "The Book of Gutsy Women," honoring everyone from scientist Marie Curie to climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that the book will come out Oct. 1. It's the first time the former secretary of state and presidential candidate has written a book with her daughter.

Each has published several previous books, including Hillary's "What Happened" and Chelsea's "She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World." Hillary says in a statement that "Gutsy Women" was a "continuation" of conversations she has with her daughter.

Chelsea added that the women in their book were defined by a "fierce optimism" that they could make a difference.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days