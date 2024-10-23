85°
Highway shut down between Lutcher and Paulina after two dump trucks crashed; three transported

1 hour 1 minute 12 seconds ago Wednesday, October 23 2024 Oct 23, 2024 October 23, 2024 3:08 PM October 23, 2024 in News
By: Adam Burruss

LUTCHER - LA 3125 between LA 642 and LA 3193 is shut down after two dump trucks crashed in Paulina, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.

The crash took place at LA 3125 and Miko Road in Paulina. Two patients were transported by ambulance and one was transported via AirMed.

Emergency officials did not give specific information about the conditions of the patients.

