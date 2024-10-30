Highway Safety Commission hosting press conference Wednesday to show how to stay safe on the roads during Halloween

BATON ROUGE - Should you wear a high-visibility vest while trick-or-treating, even if it clashes with your costume? The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission is hosting a press conference to highlight road safety during Halloween night.

The press conference is being held at 10:30.

Speakers will discuss the importance of traffic, bike, and pedestrian safety during Halloween night, and will share crash statistics from around the state from the last five years.

2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with officials Wednesday morning ahead of the press conference to talk about safety basics.