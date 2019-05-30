Highway 70 now open after driver runs into aqua dam overnight

ASSUMPTION PARISH- Authorities have reopened Highway 70 in Grand Bayou after making repairs to damaged aqua dams.

Officials tell WBRZ an aqua dam keeping high water from creeping onto the roadway was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night and damaged.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says traffic is being detoured to Highway 996. Officials reopened Highway 70 around 2 p.m.

The aqua dams as well as 100-foot sand sacks were put in place last week in order to minimize flooding along the highway.