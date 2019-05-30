86°
Highway 70 closed for aqua dam repairs
ASSUMPTION PARISH- Authorities have closed Highway 70 in Grand Bayou to repair damaged aqua dams effective immediately.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says traffic will be detoured to Highway 996 until further notice.
LA 70 (ASSUMPTION PARISH) – LA 70 is closed between LA 69 & LA 996 in Assumption Parish repair aqua dams.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) May 30, 2019
The aqua dams as well as 100-foot sand sacks were put in place last week in order to minimize flooding along the highway.
