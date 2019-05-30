86°
Highway 70 closed for aqua dam repairs

Thursday, May 30 2019
By: Nadeen Abusada

ASSUMPTION PARISH- Authorities have closed Highway 70 in Grand Bayou to repair damaged aqua dams effective immediately. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says traffic will be detoured to Highway 996 until further notice.

The aqua dams as well as 100-foot sand sacks were put in place last week in order to minimize flooding along the highway.

