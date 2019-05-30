85°
Highway 70 closed after driver runs into aqua dam overnight
ASSUMPTION PARISH- Authorities have closed Highway 70 in Grand Bayou to repair damaged aqua dams effective immediately.
Officials tell WBRZ an aqua dam keeping high water from creeping onto the roadway was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night and damaged.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says traffic is being detoured to Highway 996. Officials say they expect to have the roadway back open by 2 p.m.
The aqua dams as well as 100-foot sand sacks were put in place last week in order to minimize flooding along the highway.
