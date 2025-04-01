78°
Highway 42 in Livingston Parish re-opened after crash
LIVIGNSTON PARISH - Deputies in Livingston Parish blocked one lane along Highway 42 shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a small tanker truck that was on the shoulder of the roadway near RKM.
The roadway has since been re-opened.
No information about the crash was immediately available.
