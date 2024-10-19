81°
Latest Weather Blog
Highway 190 reopened after commercial fire in Hammond
HAMMOND — The commercial structure fire in Hammond has been extinguished following a temporary closure westbound on Highway 190.
Officials say the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported.
Firefighters and other personnel from Natalbany, Albany, Independence, Ponchatoula, Livingston, 8th Ward and Tangipahoa assisted in extinguishing the fire which took around two hours.
Trending News
(Images courtesy of the Hammond Fire Department)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ talks with the 6th Congressional District candidates as early voting begins
-
Southern University breaks ground on new headquarters for campus police department
-
New Orleans Saints lose to Denver Broncos 33-10, extending losing streak to...
-
15 train cars derailed at Donaldsonville intersection; no injuries, no road blockage
-
Wine tasting event may give preview of Louisiana-grown wine thanks to Southern...