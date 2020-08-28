Highlights from final night of Republican National Convention 2020

President Donald Trump during final night of 2020 Republican National Convention.

During the final night of the Republican convention, President Trump requested another four years in office and painted a bleak picture of what he believes would happen without his leadership.

Describing his opponent as "the destroyer of American greatness," Mr. Trump said the Democrats would unleash "violent anarchists" on cities across the country.

In stark contrast to this prediction, he went on to describe the positive effects his leadership would have on the country if he returned to the oval office for another four years.

Speaking on White House grounds and in view of the Washington Monument, the president promised that under his direction, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic would be allayed. He also vowed to quell civil strife ignited by widespread reports of police brutality against African Americans.

The President said, "This election will decide whether we save the American dream," he said, "or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny."

He added, "Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens."

Mr. Trump went on to say that during the Democratic National Convention, his opponents incorrectly implied that America is a hotbed of social and economic unrest and injustice.

"So tonight," he said, "I ask you a very simple question - how can the Democrat party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?

"In the left's backward view, they do not see America as the most free, just and exceptional nation on earth. Instead, they see a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins."

He then directed attention to former Vice President Joe Biden, as he went on to say, "Joe Biden spent his entire career outsourcing the dreams of American workers, offshoring their jobs, opening their borders and sending their sons and daughters to fight in endless foreign wars."

The President also mentioned Hurricane Laura's impact on south Louisiana during his address. He praised FEMA for its quick response to the natural disaster and indicated that he may pay a visit to Louisiana and tour the area himself over the weekend.

"We are one national family and we will always love, protect, and care for each other," President Trump said.

Other speakers during the final night of the 2020 RNC included the President's daughter, Ivanka Trump, Ja'Ron Smith, a White House political aide, the parents of Kayla Mueller, an American hostage of the Islamic State group who was killed in Syria, and the widow of the late 77-year-old police captain David Dorn, who was killed while reportedly trying to protect his friend's pawn shop during rioting in St. Louis, Missouri.

At this point, former Vice President Biden has a steady single-digit lead in opinion polls over President Trump, but 68 days remain for voters to return their final verdict.







