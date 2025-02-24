61°
Highland Road near Staring Lane to be closed nightly for sewer work starting Monday
BATON ROUGE — A stretch of Highland Road will be closed nightly for sewer work starting Monday.
Highland Road will be completely closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday through Thursday east of the Highland intersection with Magnolia Wood Avenue near Staring Lane.
Traffic in both directions will have to be rerouted to Burbank Drive. Local traffic can also circumvent the closure via Menlo Drive and Magnolia Wood Avenue.
