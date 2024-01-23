66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SEE THE PHOTOS: Highland Road closed between Siegen and Pecue due to overturned semi

4 hours 16 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, January 23 2024 Jan 23, 2024 January 23, 2024 9:12 AM January 23, 2024 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Highland Road was closed between Pecue Lane and Siegen Lane early Tuesday after a traffic accident left the road blocked by an 18-wheeler and a wrecked Toyota Tundra.

The crash occurred near the entrance to the observatory at the Highland Road Community Park. Traffic was diverted to Perkins Road.

Fire officials said shortly after the accident that it did not appear that the truck was carrying hazardous material. There was no immediate report of serious injuries.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days