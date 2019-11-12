47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

High winds and more cause power outages in Baton Rouge

5 hours 41 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 November 12, 2019 7:23 AM November 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – As South Louisiana gears up for the upcoming freeze, some residents find themselves without power.

According to Entergy, on Tuesday morning about 100 Baton Rouge area customers were without electricity and Demco reports that about 42 of its customers were without power.

Demco says the outages are the result of issues with an underground fault. It reports that 33 of the 42 locations without power have been restored.

Entergy, on the other hand, says its customers are experiencing outages due to high winds that passed through the area overnight. They've told WBRZ that crews are working to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days