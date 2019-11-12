High winds and more cause power outages in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – As South Louisiana gears up for the upcoming freeze, some residents find themselves without power.

According to Entergy, on Tuesday morning about 100 Baton Rouge area customers were without electricity and Demco reports that about 42 of its customers were without power.

Demco says the outages are the result of issues with an underground fault. It reports that 33 of the 42 locations without power have been restored.

Entergy, on the other hand, says its customers are experiencing outages due to high winds that passed through the area overnight. They've told WBRZ that crews are working to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.