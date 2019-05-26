High water in Pierre Part has business owners worried

PIERRE PART - The river community of Pierre Part in Assumption Parish is usually bustling with folks, taking advantage of the Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, but the high water is keeping visitors and seasonal guests away.

"Our sales have been down considerably and the movement and the folks coming in hasn't been what it was," Gerard Theriot said,

the manager of the Pierre Part Store.

"We've had high water before, but I haven't seen it to this extent, It's bad," Theriot added.

The high water has forced city officials to close waterways for recreational boating taking business away from places like Sacalait Sue

Sacalait Sue is a bar and restaurant that has a dock for customers on boats, owner Victor Laborde says business has been slow since the high water.

"We've haven't had a boat pull up in weeks, that I can remember," Laborde said.

Laborde says if the water stays this high it will kill his business for the summer.