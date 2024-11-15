High water in Livingston Parish has caused water closures for more than a week

FRENCH SETTLEMENT — Waterways in Livingston Parish are still closed after strong winds pushed river water close to homes and businesses, declaring an emergency more than a week ago. Parish officials say they’re working to find solutions.

Living on the water comes with its own unique set of challenges. Last Tuesday when storm winds started pushing water and flooding waterways, Livingston Parish officially declared an emergency. A week later the winds and water have stuck around, and water remains high in some areas, according to Parish Council member Dean Coates.

In September Coates brought a measure to the Livingston Ordinance Committee changing the parameters on when waterways are closed. According to Coates, the goal is to set the water gauge in French Settlement to three feet and areas like Killian at four.

"This is something we have to deal with down here, and we're trying to get a good handle on it," Coates said. “We're trying to make it to where it's more objective”

Businesses along the river are bearing the brunt of the flooding too. Many of them have docks for easy water access, but as the flooding continues Coates says the high water as boats pass through can be dangerous.

“It creates a situation where it's a dangerous scenario for the business owner with the liability and also for the boater,” he said.