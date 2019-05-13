High water blocking more than a dozen Ascension roadways

ASCENSION PARISH - Numerous roadways in Ascension Parish are being impacted by high water in the wake of heavy rainfall this past weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, the following roads are closed as of Monday afternoon.

-Amite River Road

-Old Ferry Road (to access Amite River Road)

-HH WIlson Road

-Amite Acres Drive

-Kay Road

-Idle Hour Road

-McClouds Lane

-Manchac Point Road (back area)

-Ravenwood Drive (back area)

-Lake Street

-Summerfield South Road

-Lake Martin east of Brignac Road

-Camp Drive

-Little Prairie Road (back area)

Water has also been reported on Manny Guitreau Road, but it is still passable at this time.