High-speed chase through Lafourche Parish ends in Christmas day arrest

Tymone Scoby (l), Kayvon Woodside (r)

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office say two men were arrested on charges of stealing a vehicle and using it to lead deputies on a nighttime chase.

Tymone Scoby, 23, of Houma and Kayvon Woodside, 19, of Gray each face several charges following the incident.

It all began on Christmas, around 10:45 p.m., when deputies spotted Scoby behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been reported stolen by the Gonzales Police Department, Woodside was in the front passenger seat.

The men were traveling northbound, just south of Thibodaux on LA Highway 1.

As the vehicle turned onto Percy Brown Road, deputies indicated to the Scoby that he needed to pull over for a traffic stop, but Scoby sped away, accelerating to a speed of over 80 miles per hour.

As Scoby turned left onto West Main Street and into Terrebonne Parish, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police joined in to assist in the pursuit.

Spike strips were deployed on West Main Street, and as Scoby drove over the strips he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch near Braves Bridge, in Gray.

Once authorities surrounded the vehicle, they discovered that two women were in the back passenger seats of the vehicle. Eventually, officials determined that the women weren't involved in the incident, and did not charge either of them.

Deputies say they also found two stolen firearms in the vehicle.

Scoby and Woodsie were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux, each charged with two counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Scoby was also charged with aggravated flight from an officer and illegal possession of stolen things. His bail has been set at $60,000.

Woodside was additionally booked with two outstanding warrants for contempt of court and his bail is set at $40,500.

