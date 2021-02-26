82°
High-speed chase through Hammond ends in crash at intersection
HAMMOND - A high-speed chase in Tangipahoa Parish ended with a wreck on Highway 51 Friday afternoon.
According to the Daily Star, witnesses said that a high-speed pursuit involving authorities ended when the suspect driver crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 51 and University Ave.
The Hammond Police and Fire Department both responded to the scene.
It's unclear if anyone was seriously hurt.
