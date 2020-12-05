51°
Latest Weather Blog
High speed chase in Port Allen ends in head-on collision involving police unit
PORT ALLEN - A vehicle pursuit by a state trooper ended in what appeared to be a head-on collision with a police unit Friday night.
Around 9:30 p.m. troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. When driver refused to stop a high-speed pursuit began.
The crash happened at Avenue G and South River Road.
The pursuit ended after the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a trooper’s unit and was taken into custody.
Charges are pending.
Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police high speed chase in Port Allen ends in head-on collision
-
UPDATE: Police identify teen killed in Topeka Street shooting Friday
-
Livingston Parish football coach resigns amid police investigation into alleged relationship with...
-
Louisiana's coronavirus vaccine plans starting to take shape
-
Law firm plans to wrap investigation LSU's sexual misconduct policies in February
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...