High school teacher, daughter killed in California boat fire

Wednesday, September 04 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTVU

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California school district says a high school physics teacher and his daugher were on board a dive boat that caught fire off the Southern California coast.

Fremont Unified School District spokesman Ken Blackstone said Tuesday that Scott Chan taught at American High in Fremont and was well-liked. The district originally said his wife was with him but later said they learned she was not on board.

Authorities say 34 people are missing and presumed dead after the vessel sunk near Santa Cruz Island early Monday.

ABC affiliate KNXV-TV in Phoenix reports that an Arizona couple, Patricia Beitzinger and Neal Baltz, were also on board, according to Baltz's father.

