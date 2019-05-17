High school students arrested, accused of pouring cleaner into teacher's drink

EUNICE - Two students have been arrested at Eunice High School after a video on social media allegedly showed them pouring a liquid cleaning solution into a teacher's drink.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot says the two students, both 17 years old, were arrested in connection with the incident that happened Wednesday.

Officials said one student poured the cleaner and another acted as lookout when the school employee stepped out of the room. The act was reportedly filmed and posted on Snapchat.

Police say the teacher threw her drink away after she noticed the strange taste. She did not appear to ingest enough to make her fall ill.

The two responsible were caught after a resource officer was shown the video. Police said the two claimed it was only intended as a "prank."

Both juveniles were booked on charges of mingling harmful substances.