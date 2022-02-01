61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
High school student killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday morning

Tuesday, February 01 2022
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A high school student died in a wreck in a small Livingston Parish town Tuesday morning. 

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on LA 16 in French Settlement. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed a 19-year-old Emalea Sanchez died in the crash. 

Sources told WBRZ the victim was a senior at French Settlement High School. 

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the student and to the French Settlement High School community at this time. We would ask that our greater Livingston Parish community join us in offering prayers for comfort to all who are hurting,” Livingston Parish Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.

This is a developing story. 

