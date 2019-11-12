36°
High school student arrested for brandishing a stapler thought to be a gun

Tuesday, November 12 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
East St. John High School
RESERVE, La. (AP) - Officials for a Louisiana public school district say a high school was placed on lockdown after a student brandished a stapler mistaken for a gun.
  
St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools posted on Facebook that East St. John High had been placed on lockdown Monday morning when a student reported a classmate had a weapon.
  
The parish sheriff's office searched the campus and found the student who they say had an opened stapler wrapped in a bandanna, not a gun. The lockdown was lifted.
  
News outlets report the student was arrested and booked into the parish jail on charges of terrorizing.
