High school student arrested, accused of filming under teacher's skirt

Wednesday, April 10 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly took an inappropriate video of a teacher and shared it on social media.

The Slidell Police Department says John Zeringue III placed a camera underneath a teacher's skirt while she was helping another student. The teacher was unaware of Zeringue's actions at the time. Police say he later shared the video to social media.

Official's didn't specify the school where the incident took place.

Zeringue faces one count of video voyeurism. 

