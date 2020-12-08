Latest Weather Blog
High school state title football games moving out of the Dome
The LHSAA announced on Tuesday afternoon that the state championship high school football games will be played in Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches at the end of this month due to "COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities, and risk of cancellation" associated with the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
"We are thankful Northwestern State University stepped up to host our football championships," said Executive Director, Eddie Bonine. "We are saddened to be leaving the Superdome this year, but look forward to our return in 2021. We are certain Northwestern State University will provide a first-class experience for Louisiana student-athletes."
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome has hosted the Prep Classic since 1981.
