High school goes virtual after students test positive for COVID during first week of classes

DONALDSONVILLE - Less than a week into the new school year, the Diocese of Baton Rouge has moved one campus to virtual learning for the next week after COVID cases were found on the first day of school.

The diocese said in a statement, two cases of coronavirus were found in high school students at Ascension Catholic School. Through contact tracing, 13 additional cases among high schoolers were found.

"In an abundance of caution, and in an effort to halt the spread of the virus, ACHS began virtual instruction on Monday for all students in grades 9-12," a diocese spokesperson said. In-person classes will resume Wednesday, August 18.

Lower grades, kindergarten through 8th, continue to meet for in-person class at the school, the diocese said.

But, a football scrimmage scheduled for next week has been cancelled.

The cases come as the latest coronavirus surge impacts children. Doctors have described children's hospitals as stretched thin.