High School Football Scores - Week 4

PREP FOOTBALL



Abbeville 25, Northside 0



Acadiana 45, Sulphur 10



Alexandria 55, Peabody 20



Amite 40, Patterson 20



Avoyelles 54, Bunkie 13



Basile 27, Hamilton Christian Academy 26



Baton Rouge Catholic 39, Easton 14



Baton Rouge Episcopal 41, Pope John Paul 14



Brother Martin 20, Jesuit 14, 3OT



Buckeye 19, Bolton 12



C.E. Byrd 38, Haughton 7



Captain Shreve def. Southwood, forfeit



Carver 19, McDonogh #35 0



Cecilia 46, Crowley 27



Centerville 26, Thomas Jefferson 20



Central - B.R. 34, Shreveport Northwood 26



Central Catholic 53, Ville Platte 0



Chalmette 38, King 12



Church Point 51, Marksville 0



Comeaux 31, Lafayette 29



Covenant Christian Academy 50, Ben Franklin 0



D'Arbonne Woods 34, Lena Northwood 12



De La Salle 29, Lake Charles College Prep 26



DeQuincy 35, Lake Arthur 0



Denham Springs 33, Franklinton 23



Dunham 49, South Beauregard 0



Dutchtown 42, Sci Academy 0



East Beauregard 64, Elton 50



East Jefferson 28, Riverdale 0



Ehret 43, West Jefferson 28



Ellender 40, McMain 14



Erath 31, North Vermilion 24



Eunice 42, Northwest 12



Evangel Christian Academy 42, St. Edmund Catholic 27



General Trass (Lake Providence) 58, Madison 6



Grant 42, Beau Chene 36, OT



Hanson Memorial 34, St. Martin's 28



Haynesville 41, Plain Dealing 0



Highland Baptist def. Beekman, forfeit



Holy Savior Menard 56, Lakeview 14



Homer 36, Glenbrook 21



Huntington 46, Loyola College Prep 25



Istrouma 28, Plaquemine 16



Jena 27, North Webster 7



Jennings 57, Iota 48



Jonesboro-Hodge 47, Logansport 26



Karr 48, Scotlandville 33



Kenner Discovery 34, Morgan City 27



LaSalle def. Vidalia, forfeit



Lafayette Christian Academy 35, St. Helena 0



Lakeshore 59, Bogalusa 20



Lincoln Preparatory School 33, Arcadia 6



Live Oak 41, South Terrebonne 21



Livonia 42, White Castle 36



Loreauville 47, Franklin 42



Lutcher 53, Central Lafourche 6



M.L. King Charter 27, South Plaquemines 14



Madison Prep 34, West Feliciana 21



Magnolia School of Excellence 30, Ringgold 26



Mamou 43, Port Barre 12



Mangham 42, Delhi Charter 0



Mansfield 46, Minden 25



Many 46, Tioga 7



Natchitoches Central 28, Airline 7



Newman 49, Country Day 21



North Caddo 42, Bossier 6



Northeast 37, Varnado 36



Northshore 20, Mandeville 8



Oberlin 41, Gueydan 6



Opelousas Catholic 39, Vinton 7



Ouachita Christian 33, Cedar Creek 22



Ouachita Parish 31, Union Parish 28



Parkview Baptist 22, Albany 12



Parkway 30, Benton 23



Pearl River 35, Hannan 14



Pine 31, Northlake Christian 17



Pine Prairie 28, Block 6



Pineville 35, Leesville 32



Ponchatoula 27, Covington 3



Port Allen 22, Wilkinson County, Miss. 7



RHS 28, Kaplan 12



Rayville 52, Ferriday 50



Red River 41, Winnfield 25



Richwood 42, Caldwell Parish 7



River Oaks 48, Montgomery 42



Rosepine 55, Sacred Heart 18



Rummel 23, Calvary Baptist Academy 14



Ruston 38, Carencro 35



S. B. Wright def. Livingston Collegiate Academy, forfeit



Saint Paul's 21, Slidell 10



Salmen 14, Belle Chasse 6



Sam Houston 16, New Iberia 10



Shaw 27, Holy Cross 13



Sicily Island 14, Tensas 6



Slaughter 28, Springfield 20



St. Charles Catholic 41, Jefferson County, Miss. 0



St. Frederick Catholic 30, Delhi 0



St. James 43, Assumption 12



St. Mary's 30, Oakdale 19



St. Michael 48, Tara 0



St. Thomas Aquinas 26, Independence 0



St. Thomas More 35, Neville 28



Sterlington 38, North DeSoto 35



Sumner 43, East Feliciana 14



Teurlings Catholic 34, NDHS 21



Thibodaux 16, East St. John 14



University (Lab) 44, Baker 0



Vandebilt Catholic 23, Breaux Bridge 6



Vermilion Catholic 28, Ascension Catholic 20



Walker 60, Bastrop 12



West Monroe 27, Woodlawn (BR) 0



West Ouachita 47, Lakeside 7



West St. John 16, Frederick Douglass 14



West St. Mary 42, North Central 0



Westminster Christian 42, Ascension Christian School 21



Woodlawn (SH) 22, McKinley 20



Wossman 48, B.T. Washington 8



Zachary 52, Green Oaks 6