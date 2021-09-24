Latest Weather Blog
High School Football Scores - Week 4
Trending News
PREP FOOTBALL
Abbeville 25, Northside 0
Acadiana 45, Sulphur 10
Alexandria 55, Peabody 20
Amite 40, Patterson 20
Avoyelles 54, Bunkie 13
Basile 27, Hamilton Christian Academy 26
Baton Rouge Catholic 39, Easton 14
Baton Rouge Episcopal 41, Pope John Paul 14
Brother Martin 20, Jesuit 14, 3OT
Buckeye 19, Bolton 12
C.E. Byrd 38, Haughton 7
Captain Shreve def. Southwood, forfeit
Carver 19, McDonogh #35 0
Cecilia 46, Crowley 27
Centerville 26, Thomas Jefferson 20
Central - B.R. 34, Shreveport Northwood 26
Central Catholic 53, Ville Platte 0
Chalmette 38, King 12
Church Point 51, Marksville 0
Comeaux 31, Lafayette 29
Covenant Christian Academy 50, Ben Franklin 0
D'Arbonne Woods 34, Lena Northwood 12
De La Salle 29, Lake Charles College Prep 26
DeQuincy 35, Lake Arthur 0
Denham Springs 33, Franklinton 23
Dunham 49, South Beauregard 0
Dutchtown 42, Sci Academy 0
East Beauregard 64, Elton 50
East Jefferson 28, Riverdale 0
Ehret 43, West Jefferson 28
Ellender 40, McMain 14
Erath 31, North Vermilion 24
Eunice 42, Northwest 12
Evangel Christian Academy 42, St. Edmund Catholic 27
General Trass (Lake Providence) 58, Madison 6
Grant 42, Beau Chene 36, OT
Hanson Memorial 34, St. Martin's 28
Haynesville 41, Plain Dealing 0
Highland Baptist def. Beekman, forfeit
Holy Savior Menard 56, Lakeview 14
Homer 36, Glenbrook 21
Huntington 46, Loyola College Prep 25
Istrouma 28, Plaquemine 16
Jena 27, North Webster 7
Jennings 57, Iota 48
Jonesboro-Hodge 47, Logansport 26
Karr 48, Scotlandville 33
Kenner Discovery 34, Morgan City 27
LaSalle def. Vidalia, forfeit
Lafayette Christian Academy 35, St. Helena 0
Lakeshore 59, Bogalusa 20
Lincoln Preparatory School 33, Arcadia 6
Live Oak 41, South Terrebonne 21
Livonia 42, White Castle 36
Loreauville 47, Franklin 42
Lutcher 53, Central Lafourche 6
M.L. King Charter 27, South Plaquemines 14
Madison Prep 34, West Feliciana 21
Magnolia School of Excellence 30, Ringgold 26
Mamou 43, Port Barre 12
Mangham 42, Delhi Charter 0
Mansfield 46, Minden 25
Many 46, Tioga 7
Natchitoches Central 28, Airline 7
Newman 49, Country Day 21
North Caddo 42, Bossier 6
Northeast 37, Varnado 36
Northshore 20, Mandeville 8
Oberlin 41, Gueydan 6
Opelousas Catholic 39, Vinton 7
Ouachita Christian 33, Cedar Creek 22
Ouachita Parish 31, Union Parish 28
Parkview Baptist 22, Albany 12
Parkway 30, Benton 23
Pearl River 35, Hannan 14
Pine 31, Northlake Christian 17
Pine Prairie 28, Block 6
Pineville 35, Leesville 32
Ponchatoula 27, Covington 3
Port Allen 22, Wilkinson County, Miss. 7
RHS 28, Kaplan 12
Rayville 52, Ferriday 50
Red River 41, Winnfield 25
Richwood 42, Caldwell Parish 7
River Oaks 48, Montgomery 42
Rosepine 55, Sacred Heart 18
Rummel 23, Calvary Baptist Academy 14
Ruston 38, Carencro 35
S. B. Wright def. Livingston Collegiate Academy, forfeit
Saint Paul's 21, Slidell 10
Salmen 14, Belle Chasse 6
Sam Houston 16, New Iberia 10
Shaw 27, Holy Cross 13
Sicily Island 14, Tensas 6
Slaughter 28, Springfield 20
St. Charles Catholic 41, Jefferson County, Miss. 0
St. Frederick Catholic 30, Delhi 0
St. James 43, Assumption 12
St. Mary's 30, Oakdale 19
St. Michael 48, Tara 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 26, Independence 0
St. Thomas More 35, Neville 28
Sterlington 38, North DeSoto 35
Sumner 43, East Feliciana 14
Teurlings Catholic 34, NDHS 21
Thibodaux 16, East St. John 14
University (Lab) 44, Baker 0
Vandebilt Catholic 23, Breaux Bridge 6
Vermilion Catholic 28, Ascension Catholic 20
Walker 60, Bastrop 12
West Monroe 27, Woodlawn (BR) 0
West Ouachita 47, Lakeside 7
West St. John 16, Frederick Douglass 14
West St. Mary 42, North Central 0
Westminster Christian 42, Ascension Christian School 21
Woodlawn (SH) 22, McKinley 20
Wossman 48, B.T. Washington 8
Zachary 52, Green Oaks 6
