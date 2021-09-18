High School Football Scores - Week 3

76°
3 hours 34 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, September 17 2021 Sep 17, 2021 September 17, 2021 11:30 PM September 17, 2021 in HS Sports
Source: Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL SCORES FROM WEEK 3

Abbeville 43, Vermilion Catholic 0

Alexandria 49, Marksville 7

Amite 27, Sumner 7

Ascension Christian School 47, Ben Franklin 22

Ascension Episcopal 32, North Vermilion 0

Avoyelles 34, Eunice 7

Baton Rouge Episcopal 25, Country Day 20

Beau Chene 39, Mamou 34

Benton 41, Richwood 12

Bossier 39, Logansport 14

Brusly 33, West Feliciana 30

Bunkie 31, Pickering 8

Calvary Baptist Academy 62, Arcadia 0

Captain Shreve 22, Union Parish 21

Cecilia 48, Denham Springs 44

Cedar Creek 38, Delhi 6

Central - B.R. 48, Belaire 0

Central Hinds Aca., Miss. 43, Riverfield 27

Central Private 47, Independence 12

Church Point 25, RHS 0

DeQuincy 21, South Beauregard 14

DeRidder 28, Jennings 27

Delcambre 34, Gueydan 7

Delta Charter 30, River Oaks 16

Dutchtown 37, Covington 15

E.D. White 7, Assumption 0

Easton 42, Scotlandville 28

Erath 29, St. Louis 21

Franklin 20, Berwick 7

Franklinton 45, Fontainebleau 20

General Trass (Lake Providence) 26, Bastrop 6

Glenbrook 48, Lincoln Preparatory School 14

Grant def. Block, forfeit

Haughton 40, B.T. Washington 0

Haynesville 40, Junction City, Ark. 28

Helen Cox 42, Livingston Collegiate Academy 7

Highland Baptist 14, St. John 10

Holy Cross 27, Chalmette 10

Homer 69, Ringgold 0

Huntington 38, Parkway 31

Iota 47, Crowley 6

Iowa 48, Sulphur 29

Jesuit 52, Riverdale 0

Jonesboro-Hodge def. Vidalia, forfeit

Kaplan 31, Northwest 28

Karr 33, John Curtis Christian 19

LaSalle 32, Merryville 20

Lafayette 31, Carencro 28, 2OT

Lafayette Christian Academy 14, Acadiana 13

Lake Charles College Prep 37, Southwood 0

Leesville 50, LaGrange 14

Lena Northwood 24, Ville Platte 0

Liberty 52, East Iberville 0

Live Oak 14, St. Michael 0

Loreauville 41, Kinder 8

Lutcher 62, West Harrison, Miss. 34

M.L. King Charter 20, Istrouma 7

Madison Prep 42, Parkview Baptist 3

Mangham 35, Caldwell Parish 7

Many 50, North DeSoto 0

Minden 34, North Webster 27

Montgomery def. Beekman, forfeit

Morgan City 34, Covenant Christian Academy 22

NDHS 27, Comeaux 7

Natchitoches Central 34, West Ouachita 6

Neville 28, Jena 8

Newman 28, Vandebilt Catholic 0

North Caddo 50, Bolton 14

Northeast 20, Broadmoor 0

Northshore 31, Lakeshore 10

Oakdale 33, Oberlin 7

Opelousas Catholic 20, Port Barre 0

Ouachita Christian 47, Sicily Island 12

Pine 35, Pearl River 25

Pine Prairie 48, Buckeye 12

Plain Dealing 56, Magnolia School of Excellence 22

Pointe Coupee Catholic 44, St. Martin's 14

Ponchatoula 37, St. Helena 6

Port Allen 31, Livonia 0

Rayville 32, Lakeview 6

Red River 54, Mansfield 44

Rosepine 55, East Beauregard 20

Ruston 50, Airline 0

Sacred Heart 19, Basile 0

Saint Paul's 17, New Iberia Catholic 13

Salmen 27, Bogalusa 6

Seminole, Okla. 35, Evangel Christian Academy 14

Shreveport Northwood def. Loyola College Prep, forfeit

Slaughter 24, Centerville 20

Southern Lab 48, McKinley 12

Southside 28, Opelousas 6

St. Edmund Catholic 43, Tara 0

St. Frederick Catholic 28, Tensas 0

St. Martinville def. Breaux Bridge, forfeit

St. Mary's 31, Holy Savior Menard 17

St. Thomas More 63, Plaquemine 0

Sterlington 34, Oak Grove 16

Teurlings Catholic 52, Barbe 25

Tioga 7, Pineville 6

Varnado 26, Northlake Christian 14

Walker 56, Mandeville 28

Warren, Ark. 42, Franklin Parish 10

Washington-Marion 43, Peabody 22

Westgate 35, New Iberia 3

Westlake 40, Vinton 12

Westminster Christian 16, Hanson Memorial 13

Winnfield 24, Delhi Charter 8

Woodlawn (BR) def. Madison, forfeit

Woodlawn (SH) 48, North Central 0

Wossman 28, Green Oaks 0

