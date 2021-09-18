High School Football Scores - Week 3

PREP FOOTBALL SCORES FROM WEEK 3



Abbeville 43, Vermilion Catholic 0



Alexandria 49, Marksville 7



Amite 27, Sumner 7



Ascension Christian School 47, Ben Franklin 22



Ascension Episcopal 32, North Vermilion 0



Avoyelles 34, Eunice 7



Baton Rouge Episcopal 25, Country Day 20



Beau Chene 39, Mamou 34



Benton 41, Richwood 12



Bossier 39, Logansport 14



Brusly 33, West Feliciana 30



Bunkie 31, Pickering 8



Calvary Baptist Academy 62, Arcadia 0



Captain Shreve 22, Union Parish 21



Cecilia 48, Denham Springs 44



Cedar Creek 38, Delhi 6



Central - B.R. 48, Belaire 0



Central Hinds Aca., Miss. 43, Riverfield 27



Central Private 47, Independence 12



Church Point 25, RHS 0



DeQuincy 21, South Beauregard 14



DeRidder 28, Jennings 27



Delcambre 34, Gueydan 7



Delta Charter 30, River Oaks 16



Dutchtown 37, Covington 15



E.D. White 7, Assumption 0



Easton 42, Scotlandville 28



Erath 29, St. Louis 21



Franklin 20, Berwick 7



Franklinton 45, Fontainebleau 20



General Trass (Lake Providence) 26, Bastrop 6



Glenbrook 48, Lincoln Preparatory School 14



Grant def. Block, forfeit



Haughton 40, B.T. Washington 0



Haynesville 40, Junction City, Ark. 28



Helen Cox 42, Livingston Collegiate Academy 7



Highland Baptist 14, St. John 10



Holy Cross 27, Chalmette 10



Homer 69, Ringgold 0



Huntington 38, Parkway 31



Iota 47, Crowley 6



Iowa 48, Sulphur 29



Jesuit 52, Riverdale 0



Jonesboro-Hodge def. Vidalia, forfeit



Kaplan 31, Northwest 28



Karr 33, John Curtis Christian 19



LaSalle 32, Merryville 20



Lafayette 31, Carencro 28, 2OT



Lafayette Christian Academy 14, Acadiana 13



Lake Charles College Prep 37, Southwood 0



Leesville 50, LaGrange 14



Lena Northwood 24, Ville Platte 0



Liberty 52, East Iberville 0



Live Oak 14, St. Michael 0



Loreauville 41, Kinder 8



Lutcher 62, West Harrison, Miss. 34



M.L. King Charter 20, Istrouma 7



Madison Prep 42, Parkview Baptist 3



Mangham 35, Caldwell Parish 7



Many 50, North DeSoto 0



Minden 34, North Webster 27



Montgomery def. Beekman, forfeit



Morgan City 34, Covenant Christian Academy 22



NDHS 27, Comeaux 7



Natchitoches Central 34, West Ouachita 6



Neville 28, Jena 8



Newman 28, Vandebilt Catholic 0



North Caddo 50, Bolton 14



Northeast 20, Broadmoor 0



Northshore 31, Lakeshore 10



Oakdale 33, Oberlin 7



Opelousas Catholic 20, Port Barre 0



Ouachita Christian 47, Sicily Island 12



Pine 35, Pearl River 25



Pine Prairie 48, Buckeye 12



Plain Dealing 56, Magnolia School of Excellence 22



Pointe Coupee Catholic 44, St. Martin's 14



Ponchatoula 37, St. Helena 6



Port Allen 31, Livonia 0



Rayville 32, Lakeview 6



Red River 54, Mansfield 44



Rosepine 55, East Beauregard 20



Ruston 50, Airline 0



Sacred Heart 19, Basile 0



Saint Paul's 17, New Iberia Catholic 13



Salmen 27, Bogalusa 6



Seminole, Okla. 35, Evangel Christian Academy 14



Shreveport Northwood def. Loyola College Prep, forfeit



Slaughter 24, Centerville 20



Southern Lab 48, McKinley 12



Southside 28, Opelousas 6



St. Edmund Catholic 43, Tara 0



St. Frederick Catholic 28, Tensas 0



St. Martinville def. Breaux Bridge, forfeit



St. Mary's 31, Holy Savior Menard 17



St. Thomas More 63, Plaquemine 0



Sterlington 34, Oak Grove 16



Teurlings Catholic 52, Barbe 25



Tioga 7, Pineville 6



Varnado 26, Northlake Christian 14



Walker 56, Mandeville 28



Warren, Ark. 42, Franklin Parish 10



Washington-Marion 43, Peabody 22



Westgate 35, New Iberia 3



Westlake 40, Vinton 12



Westminster Christian 16, Hanson Memorial 13



Winnfield 24, Delhi Charter 8



Woodlawn (BR) def. Madison, forfeit



Woodlawn (SH) 48, North Central 0



Wossman 28, Green Oaks 0