High School Football Scores - Playoffs Week 1

PREP FOOTBALL Friday's Scores By The Associated Press
Class 5A
First Round
Acadiana 78, Benton 28
Airline 55, Southside 21
Alexandria 42, West Ouachita 14
Captain Shreve 34, John Ehret 7
Comeaux 42, Slidell 14
Covington 42, Sam Houston 28
Destrehan 48, Ponchatoula 34
East Ascension 20, Terrebonne 6
East St. John 34, Central - B.R. 30
Hahnville 28, Chalmette 6
Haughton 28, Ouachita Parish 7
Mandeville 38, Barbe 14
Ruston 29, Dutchtown 27
Walker 63, Thibodaux 21
West Monroe 47, Central Lafourche 7
Zachary 39, Live Oak 7
Class 4A
First Round
Assumption 24, LaGrange 13
Bastrop 56, North Vermilion 14
Belle Chasse 28, Huntington 14
Breaux Bridge 35, South Terrebonne 12
Carencro 41, Salmen 7
DeRidder 14, Minden 13
Easton 44, Peabody 6
Eunice 35, Plaquemine 27
G.W. Carver 34, Franklinton 23
Karr 49, Cecilia 21
Lakeshore 50, Istrouma 0
Leesville 47, Pearl River 21
Neville 41, South Lafourche 14
Shreveport Northwood 7, RHS 6
Tioga 24, North DeSoto 10
Westgate 39, Livonia 7
Class 3A
First Round
Baker 28, Loranger 21
Brusly 35, Donaldsonville 22
Caldwell Parish 23, Albany 6
Church Point 64, Frederick Douglass 26
Green Oaks 26, Jena 6
Iota 32, Wossman 22
Jennings 34, Carroll 27
Kaplan 46, Bossier 14
Lake Charles College Prep 39, Northwest 32
Madison Prep 41, North Webster 6
Marksville 28, Erath 21
McDonogh #35 29, Mentorship Academy 6
St. James 28, Mansfield 0
Sterlington 37, Crowley 36, OT
Union Parish 37, St. Martinville 6
Class 2A
First Round
Amite 38, Winnfield 9
Avoyelles 32, St. Helena Central 14
Capitol 40, DeQuincy 35
East Feliciana 30, General Trass (Lake Providence) 12
Ferriday 58, Vinton 0, OT
Kentwood 31, Bunkie 0
Kinder 42, Rosepine 6
Lakeside 33, North Caddo 28
Loreauville 48, Lake Arthur 38
Mangham 54, Jonesboro-Hodge 6
Many 59, Vidalia 0
Pine 54, Port Barre 29
Port Allen 29, Rayville 6
Red River 28, Oakdale 7
South Plaquemines 16, Lakeview 0
Welsh 14, Franklin 12
Class 1A
First Round
Basile 49, Lincoln Preparatory School 35
Delta Charter 42, Plain Dealing 38
East Beauregard 68, North Central 22
Grand Lake 28, Merryville 14
Gueydan 30, Delhi 20
Homer 38, Slaughter 12
LaSalle 28, Arcadia 14
Montgomery 44, Block 0
Division I
First Round
Saint Paul's 9, Holy Cross 7
Scotlandville 35, McKinley 0
Division II
First Round
Evangel Christian Academy 84, E.D. White 20
Loyola College Prep 35, Thomas Jefferson 0
St. Louis 42, St. Michael 21
Teurlings Catholic 18, Parkview Baptist 14
University (Lab) 49, Lusher Charter 0
Vandebilt Catholic 21, Archbishop Hannan 14
Division III
First Round
Baton Rouge Episcopal 51, Northlake Christian 0
Holy Savior Menard 28, Ascension Episcopal 25
New Iberia Catholic 48, St. Thomas Aquinas 12
Division IV
First Round
Calvary Baptist Academy 52, St. Frederick Catholic 12
Country Day 30, Central Catholic 15
Opelousas Catholic 69, Hamilton Christian Academy 0
Ouachita Christian 54, Sacred Heart 0
Pointe Coupee Catholic 28, Cedar Creek 7
Southern Lab 53, St. Edmund Catholic 7
Vermilion Catholic 50, Ascension Christian School 7
MAIS Class 4A
Semifinal
Lee Academy-Clarksdale, Miss. 14, Riverfield 8
MAIS Class 6A
Semifinal
Madison-Ridgeland Aca., Miss. 42, Oak Forest 13
